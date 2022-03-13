Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's tough Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues beat the Magpies 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz's 89th minute strike to secure all three points in west London.

His side had to battle hard against their visitors, but they were able to eventually seal the win thanks to a real moment of quality.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the huge win for Chelsea as they look to secure a top four finish this season.

"The Kai Havertz goal was exceptional and we had a hard time on the pitch. They were very physical and it was difficult to accelerate the game in the last 30 metres.

"It was important not to concede so that with one quality chance we could win it and we did it."

He also spoke on the decision to play attackers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic as wing-backs as they searched for their late winner.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The manager showed some balls with these decisions. Hakim did it against Tottenham when we saw they played a back five, it was a similar situation we played recently.

"It's not their best positions. It's a bit easier for someone like Christian to come on into the match because you're in the heat of the match. But we took the risk to increase offensive threat and I think in the end, we had a double run with Kai and Pulisic.

"It was a bit of a risk because Malang was important in defending set-pieces, but the game was a draw so we were taking the risk of a point. We took the risk for three and I am happy we took it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube