Thomas Tuchel has committed his future to Chelsea, insisting there is 'no doubts' over his position at the club.

The German took over from Frank Lampard in January 2021 and has gone onto win trophy after trophy in west London. The Champions League, Super Cup and Club World in just over 12 months in charge.

He's become a diamond for the club on and off the pitch. The way Tuchel handles himself to his squad as well as the media and others who pose questions, has been nothing short of perfect.

His character has been tested this week after uncertainty was placed on Chelsea following the sanctioning to Roman Abramovich after the Club was put up for sale.

It's been a difficult time for Tuchel, players and employees but they have continued to try to carry on as normal. Tuchel has also had to be the face of the Club to the media. Question after question has been asked, many he doesn't fully know the answer to, but he his responses have been phenomenal.

He's not cracked. He's remained calm, which has spread across the team, proved with another win on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a Kai Havertz late winner.

The emotion poured out in the capital. Relief, joy, happiness - - a moment for Tuchel to enjoy on the touchline at full-time.

As he went to do his media duties, talk over his future cropped up and he replied with good news,

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to reporters post match, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel clarified his future by saying: "There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day-by-day because everything can change.

"As you know the situation is clear, the club's for sale, and hopefully, it will go through to sort things out and give us a perspective. But it's pure speculation and I have no further information than you already have.

"That's what I meant with day-by-day, which is anyway a good way to live your life, and now we are forced to do it because there are some circumstances we cannot influence, and at some point it's not so nice because we have no strings to pull and no actions to do to help.

"On the other side it gives you the freedom to focus on what we can influence, and this is our performances and to show the spirit.

"Of course, the focus is on the first team, our players and me and the first team of Chelsea. But Chelsea is much more than the first team of the Premier League. It's a massive club, massive club with huge tradition and there are hundreds of people who I'm pretty sure worry more than our players and staff, me included.

"For them, it's important that we show the spirit and give them a bit of a distraction, some hope and show what we are about, and we are about football because we love the game."

