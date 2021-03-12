Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Tammy Abraham's ankle problem is a cause for concern after he was ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Abraham has been suffering from an ankle injury picked up against Burnley last month, and he is yet to fully recover.

He has been left out of matchday squads as Tuchel looks to get him back to 100 per cent, but the issue continues after the Chelsea forward removed himself from training this week.

Tuchel told reporters on Friday: "Tammy Abraham has still the ankle pain from the tackle against Newcastle.

"Yesterday he came off [in training], the day before he was fine."

The Chelsea boss isn't yet thinking about a return date for the 23-year-old, but is concerned over the length of time he has been in pain for.

He added: "Honestly, I am a bit concerned because it's the same pain from the tackle against Newcastle. So it's been a long time now where he's not been 100% free and comfortable in training. Even if he finishes in training, I can see he doesn't have 100% trust that he is totally free.

"So I am a bit concerned but at the same time I have complete trust in our medical department and they will take care of him now.

"It was a bit of a setback yesterday that he had to leave the pitch during the warm-up yesterday but he will get all the time he needs. It's most important he feels zero pain and then we can think about his comeback."

