Thomas Tuchel Condemns Everton's Aggression in 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has condemned Everton's aggression in their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

There was a lot of tension between the two sides throughout the game with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount in the middle of a scuffle in the first half.

The defeat means Arsenal will get the opportunity to reduce the gap with the Blues to three points should they get a win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the weekend fixture, Tuchel condemned the Merseyside team's aggression on the weekend after the match became a bit heated between the two sides.

"They got away with a lot and the referee decided to manage the game how he did," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I was not too happy with it but that's why it's important not to do big mistakes, to give belief, and to keep doing what we do on the highest level."

Tuchel was asked whether his side have an issue in attack, after they failed to get a goal past Jordan Pickford.

"If there is something I could do, I would try it. The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes.

"If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

