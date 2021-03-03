Thomas Tuchel 'confident' Chelsea can beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident that his side can beat Liverpool on Thursday night at Anfield.

The Blues are currently unbeaten in Tuchel's opening nine games in all competitions as Head Coach and head to Merseyside in fine form.

Although scoring goals has become a slight concern in recent weeks, the defensive record has ensured they have kept their unbeaten record in tact.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Big wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, and a draw against Manchester United have given them the momentum they need to head into big games with confidence.

It's echoed on Tuchel and his side are well prepared and in positive spirits ahead of the away trip.

He said: "We always have a chance to win any game because we have self-confidence, we have good shape, we have everything we need to win against every team, and this will be a tough opponent.

"At the same time you can always lose games in the Premier League, because it’s the toughest competition you can play in.

Liverpool will welcome back Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho for the Chelsea clash. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"They have dropped points recently, sometimes deserved but also many times not deserved and there was a streak of very unlucky results. It is one of the best teams in Europe, with one of the best managers in Europe. There is no doubt about it, but we are confident enough to go there and prepare ourselves for what we need to do to win, which is nothing else than a top performance."

Tuchel added: "There is no time in football, although we wish for time, so while we are doing the transition we want to win games. This is clear, but we are ready for that and have the right to be confident. We played against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, two big opponents. We had two good performances, we are absolutely able to compete on this level, they were super close games.

Craig Pawson will officiate the Premier League clash at Anfield. (Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

"These are strange times and the results are a bit strange, with coronavirus and no fans, but everyone is suffering in the same way and for me those two teams are still the benchmark, Liverpool and Manchester City. But we want to close the gap and the gap is not too big that we cannot close it in weeks or months. This is the target and we are fighting hard for this. But I don’t feel like I am fighting alone for this, I have a strong club behind me and a strong team at my side."

