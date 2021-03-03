NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel 'confident' Chelsea can beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident that his side can beat Liverpool on Thursday night at Anfield.

The Blues are currently unbeaten in Tuchel's opening nine games in all competitions as Head Coach and head to Merseyside in fine form. 

Although scoring goals has become a slight concern in recent weeks, the defensive record has ensured they have kept their unbeaten record in tact. 

sipa_32125258 (1)

Big wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, and a draw against Manchester United have given them the momentum they need to head into big games with confidence. 

It's echoed on Tuchel and his side are well prepared and in positive spirits ahead of the away trip.

He said: "We always have a chance to win any game because we have self-confidence, we have good shape, we have everything we need to win against every team, and this will be a tough opponent. 

"At the same time you can always lose games in the Premier League, because it’s the toughest competition you can play in.

Liverpool will welcome back Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho for the Chelsea clash.

Liverpool will welcome back Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho for the Chelsea clash.

"They have dropped points recently, sometimes deserved but also many times not deserved and there was a streak of very unlucky results. It is one of the best teams in Europe, with one of the best managers in Europe. There is no doubt about it, but we are confident enough to go there and prepare ourselves for what we need to do to win, which is nothing else than a top performance."

Tuchel added: "There is no time in football, although we wish for time, so while we are doing the transition we want to win games. This is clear, but we are ready for that and have the right to be confident. We played against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, two big opponents. We had two good performances, we are absolutely able to compete on this level, they were super close games.

Craig Pawson will officiate the Premier League clash at Anfield.

Craig Pawson will officiate the Premier League clash at Anfield.

"These are strange times and the results are a bit strange, with coronavirus and no fans, but everyone is suffering in the same way and for me those two teams are still the benchmark, Liverpool and Manchester City. But we want to close the gap and the gap is not too big that we cannot close it in weeks or months. This is the target and we are fighting hard for this. But I don’t feel like I am fighting alone for this, I have a strong club behind me and a strong team at my side."

READ MORE: Chelsea team news to Liverpool: Thiago Silva out, Tammy Abraham doubtful, Callum Hudson-Odoi available

READ MORE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32417955
News

Tuchel: Race for top four won't be decided by result between Liverpool & Chelsea

sipa_32012727
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32160781
News

Thomas Tuchel 'confident' Chelsea can beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

sipa_32373830
Opinions

Five talking points ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool

sipa_32012484
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32189159
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32465930
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Andreas Christensen set to retain his place in Blues side

sipa_32324860 (1)
News

Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea