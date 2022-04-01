Thomas Tuchel Confident of Cesar Azpilicueta Staying at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Rumours

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is confident Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta will stay in west London despite rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Azpilicueta, alongside fellow Blues defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are all on contracts that expire in the summer, which has caused Chelsea quite the headache this season.

It seems now however, that Azpilicueta will be extending his contract at Stamford Bridge due to a clause in his contract, as per Sky Sports News.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league fixture with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel revealed he is confident that Azpilicueta will end up at Chelsea next season.

“I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close.

"It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.”

Tuchel then went on to answer questions as to how much of a boost it would be if Azpilicueta stayed.

“Well, I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen because he is a regular starter with us.

"I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend.

"That’s why I am very happy, you know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club. It’s very good news for us.”

