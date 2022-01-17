Thomas Tuchel Confident of Fulfilling Contract Despite Chelsea Dismissal History

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident of fulfilling his contract at the club despite the history of early dismissals for head coaches at Stamford Bridge.

Every manager under Roman Abramovich has been dismissed from their role at Chelsea since he bought the club.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Brighton, Tuchel admitted he is confident of staying at the club until the end of his contract in 2024.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I have a contract until 2024 I think," he said. "Let’s stay with this! Let’s try to stay as long as this contract says. The history tells us it’s not that easy!

"I feel very confident I can make it, I don’t want to be nowhere else. This is absolutely sure. I feel very happy. Everybody knows you need results. I am responsible for creating an atmosphere that gives us the results so all the focus is into the process and not into the result.

"Hopefully many more years to come but the only thing to influence it is to be good in the very moment and this is what we try.”

The Blues manager saw his initial 18-month contract extended after lifting the Champions League trophy in his first year with the club.

And with Chelsea set for more silverware this season, after lifting the UEFA Super Cup already, Tuchel will be hoping to prolongue his stay in London until at least the end of his deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube