Thomas Tuchel 'Confident' Thiago Silva Will Be Fit for Leicester Clash Despite Brazil Duty

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Thiago Silva is a doubt for Chelsea's trip to Leicester City but remains 'confident' that he will be available for selection.

Silva played 90 minutes for Brazil in their 1-0 win over Colombia last Friday, but was an unused substitute against Argentina on Tuesday.

But after his travels back to the UK to return to Cobham to prepare for the Foxes clash, Silva is facing a battle to be in contention to play.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference that the defender has 'some travel in his body' with the time zone differences, which could make him a doubt for the league fixture.

But the Chelsea boss is 'confiden't he will have the 37-year-old available to select if he is required.

He said: "Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident."

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Timo Werner will also be assessed late ahead of the game as he aims to return to action from a hamstring problem. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are fit and both in the squad. But the Blues will definitely be without Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle).

