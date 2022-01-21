Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen’s Expected Return Date to Chelsea Training

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed when he expects Andreas Christensen to return to Chelsea training after testing positive for Covid-19.

The defender tested positive before Chelsea's clash against Manchester City at the Etihad and missed out against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel confirmed that he expects Christensen to return to training next week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about a potential return date for Christensen, Tuchel said: “No. He is not with the team yet. We hope he is back in training next week.”

The Dane will miss Chelsea's clash against Tottenham on the weekend but could potentially return for them to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round before the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup.

Christensen, whose contract expires at the end of June, has played a key part since Tuchel became Chelsea manager one year ago but has seen game time limited this season due to the importance of Thiago Silva.

Alongside this, Tuchel confirmed that he had limited his playing time earlier in the season in an attempt to encourage the defender to sign a contract extension at the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

At the end of November 2021, Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," Tuchel said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

He will have to do his talking on the pitch when he returns to Chelsea action after he provides a negative Covid-19 test.

