Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Absent for Chelsea Against Arsenal Due to Groin Injury

Antonio Rudiger is missing Chelsea's match against Arsenal due to a groin injury, it has been confirmed.

Malang Sarr started in place of the German international as the Blues faced Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

It has now been revealed by Sky Sports that Rudiger sustained a groin injury in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Rudiger's absence came as a surprise as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel did not discuss him as a doubt heading into the match against Arsenal.

However, the Blues boss stated that several players were to be assessed ahead of Wednesday's clash and it appears that Rudiger was one of these, not making it in time.

When providing team news on Tuesday, Tuchel said: “Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible. Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay."

However, speaking moments before Chelsea faced Arsenal, the Chelsea boss confirmed Rudiger's absence.

What did Tuchel say ahead of kick-off?

He admitted: "It is groin pain and a little, minor injury. It is a matter of days, I hope, and the doctors told me that today is unfortunately too soon, but he will be close for the West Ham game."

Chelsea will be hoping to have their defender back in time for Sunday, when they host West Ham at Stamford Bridge in what will be the third consecutive London derby.

