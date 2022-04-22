Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Blow as Chelsea Face West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his side have been dealt a blow ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham, with Antonio Rudiger sidelined.

The German missed Chelsea's 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday night after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace in the final moments of the FA Cup semi-final.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's London derby, Tuchel confirmed that Rudiger would miss the match.

imago1011396748h

“For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries," he said.

This will come as a blow to Chelsea, with Tuchel believing that his side missed the defender when they shipped four goals to an out-of-form Arsenal on Wednesday.

When asked by Sky Sports whether he believes Chelsea missed Rudiger as they made defensive errors, Tuchel said: "Of course."

imago1011271260h

However, the Chelsea head coach continued to highlight that Rudiger's absence is not the only issue as he continued: "We conceded seven goals with Toni against Brentford and Real Madrid, that answers the question. 

"It's not about individual players. A defensive performance is a team performance, and an offensive performance is a team performance. You need to have the tactics right, which is doubtful I had this right, and you need the team selection right, again it's doubtful I had this right."

Chelsea will be hoping that their defender can recover to play a part as they look to secure their place in the Champions League for next season and face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14.

imago1011278052h
