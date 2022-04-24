Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Will Leave Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was able to confirm, on Sunday, that centre-back Antonio Rudiger will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all season, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all interested.

As it was reported on Saturday, however, Rudiger had revealed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was able to confirm the rumours that his star centre-back would be leaving at the end of the season.

"Toni, the media is on it," he told the BBC. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.

"He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

