Antonio Rudiger Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow as Thomas Tuchel Rules Him Out vs Brentford

Antonio Rudiger won't be available for Chelsea to face Brentford, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old missed Germany's final match of the international break due to back problems and it had been hoped it was only minor.

After missing Chelsea's training session on Thursday, his availability for the weekend's game against the Bees was uncertain.

Tuchel has now delivered the bad news which will see Rudiger out of the west London derby on Saturday evening.

"Antonio Rudiger came back injured from the national team, he is not available," Tuchel told the media on Friday afternoon ahead of the London derby.

Chelsea will also be without defender Thiago Silva as he will return late from international duty with Brazil.

The only fit and recognised central defenders are Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah. Malang Sarr is also available, however yet to feature this season for the Blues.

Reece James can also slot in if Tuchel opts to go with a back three at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic also remain out of the encounter, but Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for Chelsea.

"Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available," added Tuchel.

"We have doubts with Hakim Ziyech too - he missed the last two sessions with a headache. He is not with the squad tomorrow.

"Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow."

