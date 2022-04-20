Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ben Chilwell Will Miss Rest of Season for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season for the Blues as he is suffering from a long-term injury.

The wing-back suffered an achilles injury against Juventus back in November.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal, Tuchel confirmed that the defender will not return until after the end of the season.

The 25-year-old had knee surgery at the end of 2021 following the injury picked up in the Champions League and was pictured running outside at Cobham.

However, at the time his season appeared to be over and Chelsea boss Tuchel has now confirmed this.

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this," Tuchel told reporters when asked about the timescale of Chilwell's return.

"Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks.

"Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level."

With the Blues out of the UEFA Champions League and sitting comfortably in thid position in the Premier League, Chilwell will only miss one big final - the FA Cup - as Chelsea face Liverpool on May 14.

The Blues will be hoping to secure the trophy and lift their first domestic title under Tuchel since his arrival in London.

