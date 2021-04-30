Tuchel confirms Billy Gilmour in contention to face Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Billy Gilmour could face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 19-year-old has been limited of chances under Tuchel after he was denied a loan move back in January.

But Gilmour will be in the Chelsea squad to face Fulham but the Blues head coach refused to confirm whether he would start in west London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on Gilmour's involvement

"Could be tomorrow, but it is not decided yet," Tuchel responded to if Gilmour will get the chance to step up against Scott Parker's side.

"N’Golo feels very good, Jorgi looked very good and in training again today the guys are super professional, they know that we miss Kova a lot so I have the feeling Jorgi and N’Golo step even up, even if that is not possible I have the impression they step up in doing really everything to recover as fast as possible.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"They looked very good today in training so I was quite impressed. The last decision is made today so in the evening, the afternoon or maybe tomorrow morning but Billy is in the squad, he was very close to playing the last games some minutes so he is in good shape."

Other Team News

Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger will be Chelsea's only two absentees against Fulham after Tuchel confirmed the pair are sidelined through injury,

"Kovacic is still injured," added Tuchel. "He trained with us, but he's still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he's not available unfortunately.

"All the others are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. Everybody else is available."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube