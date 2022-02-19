Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Cesar Azpilicueta & Timo Werner Doubts for Chelsea's Trip to Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner are both doubts for the Blues' trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Tuchel's side return to Premier League action after nearly a month's absence, participating in the FA Cup, embarking on a short winter break and competing in the Club World Cup in between.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, via football.london, Tuchel revealed that both Azpilicueta and Werner are doubts for the match.

imago1009784330h

"We have some doubts about Azpi, we need to check today. He felt a bit of discomfort in training the day before yesterday so we need to see him in the training," he confirmed.

"And to add, Timo Werner has caught a cold so it [the game] seems like it comes too early tomorrow."

Read More

Furthermore, Ben Chilwell and Reece James remained sidelined with longer-term injuries. 

imago1005603080h

Mason Mount also sustained an ankle injury at the Club World Cup and will miss the London derby.

"We will push for the League Cup final," said the Chelsea boss.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for selection after suffering from an Achilles problem as he returned to team training this week.

"He had problems with his Achilles," admitted Tuchel. "Not a big injury, but painful. Since he is back, he is very strong. I can see that he feels free. He is available for the game tomorrow. It is a separate issue (from previous injury)."

