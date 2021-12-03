'We Will Have Some Changes' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Changes Will be Made to Chelsea Side Ahead of West Ham Clash

Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Changes Will be Made to Chelsea Side vs West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that changes will be made to his starting XI for their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday. 

The Blues made six adjustments from the side that drew to Manchester United for their 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday, with rotation key as they enter a busy festive period of fixtures.

Tuchel's side are currently top of the Premier League table after 14 games, with their hosts at the weekend currently sitting in fourth. 

Speaking to the media ahead of his team's visit to the London Stadium the German boss confirmed that changes will be made to the side, particularly with the squad recently suffering from injuries.

"Tomorrow will be different, a completely new team. We will have some changes and from there we go. We believe what we do, we are full of confidence."

With key players making returns from the sidelines Tuchel will have more options to choose from, with Romelu Lukaku being a particular highlight ahead of the match.

"It is a tough one for the whole team and for Romelu if he starts or comes from the bench.”

Chelsea were without Reece James and Jorginho on Wednesday night after concerns over their fitness levels after the draw against Manchester United three days beforehand.

However, they are set to return to the matchday squad on Saturday as the Blues look to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Tuchel's side were victorious in both games against the Irons last season, with Timo Werner scoring the only goal the last time they visited the London Stadium.

