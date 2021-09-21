September 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Changes Will Be Made for Aston Villa Cup Tie

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed several changes will be made to the Chelsea side which faces Aston Villa on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea face Dean Smith's side at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the competition, but it is set to be a much changed side from their league team, which also saw off the Midlands club back in early September. 

Tuchel will be without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after ruling the 28-year-old out during his pre-match press conference, while Christian Pulisic is unlikely to return after no update was provided by the head coach. 

sipa_34596357

Chelsea have a huge match awaiting them on Saturday in the league against Manchester City, and Tuchel has that game in his mind with changes set to be made on Wednesday. 

He confirmed, despite insisting he wouldn't give his lineup away, that rotation will be used to give many 'important minutes', hinting Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner will start for the Blues. 

"We will have some changes," admitted Tuchel. "There will be some changes. We take the opportunity to give important minutes and competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment."

sipa_35009438

On Loftus-Cheek, Tuchel said: "Tomorrow there is a big chance he can show it on the pitch."

Tuchel added: "Of Course we want to give Saul some minutes. First of all the guys want to have minutes, to show and impress and keep on pushing. We need some players to have these competitive minutes and to have a competitive team but use the opportunity to push some guys and to trust them also in the competitive cup match like tomorrow. Saul is one of them.

