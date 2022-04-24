Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Did Everything They Could to Keep Hold of Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed his side did everything they could to keep hold of centre-back Antonio Rudiger before he decided to leave the club in the summer.

Tuchel confirmed that Rudiger would be leaving at the end of the season after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

"Toni, the media is on it," he told Sky Sports. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Tuchel insisted his side did everything they could to persuade the German centre-back to stay.

"Let him play all the time...even if he was no good!" he said, as quoted by football.london. "It's not only me but it's always the club.

"I fought hard on a personal level and we've had this kind of connection from day one, he deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances, so reliable. So it was a give and take.

"I know he is very aware of it and I am just happy to have had the chance to coach him and have him in the team because he was nothing but brilliant until today.

"The club did as well, we had big offers for him and the club tried everything.

"But for some weeks, we can't fight anymore because of the sanctions. We could not adjust or continue, so it is what it is."

