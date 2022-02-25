Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Handed Hakim Ziyech & Mateo Kovacic Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his side have been handed a boost in regards to the availability of Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The pair were taken off with injury against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night, with their participation on Sunday thrown into doubt.

However, speaking to the press ahead of the final at Wembley, Tuchel has confirmed that the two have shown no negative reactions to their impact injuries.

imago1009779480h

This comes after it was reported that the pair's injuries were 'nothing serious', despite Tuchel's concern after Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Now, the Chelsea boss has revealed that there is positive news for the Blues, who will have the duo available for Sunday's match.

“We had training today with everybody out on the pitch except Ben Chilwell," he said. "Brilliant news. This is pretty much it. Both (Hakim Ziyech & Mateo Kovacic) okay.

Read More

"Everybody joined training from the first to the last minute. We had at the moment no reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training tomorrow to have everybody available for Sunday.”

imago1010082631h

Ziyech has been in fantastic goalscoring form, netting against Crystal Palace in the dying minutes last weekend.

Kovacic has also shown his quality this season, and could be selected from the start after Tuchel confirmed that Jorginho is suffering from tiredness.

He admitted: "Maybe the little bit of a same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains, who did not play from the beginning recently because he is mentally tired." 

It remains to be seen as to who will be selected to start the final but Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of the clash at Wembley.

imago1010082631h
