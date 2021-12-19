Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Have Seven Covid-19 Cases

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea have seven positive Covid-19 cases in their squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves.

Chelsea had a request denied by the league on Sunday morning to postpone the fixture at Molineux after more positive tests returned from the initial four confirmed earlier this week.

"We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety," said a Chelsea spokesman.

Tuchel's side arrived at the ground without Kai Havertz who has tested positive, joining Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi among those in isolation.

After arriving at Molineux, Tuchel spoke of his frustration at the request being denied following confirmation of the seven cases.

"We have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop."

He added: "I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings. We are disappointed, we are a bit angry.

"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk."

