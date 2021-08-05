Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea In-House Training Match Ahead of Villarreal Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his side will play a in-house behind closed doors match to gain fitness ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal.

The Blues have completed their pre-season, ending with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in the Mind Series and go into the new season starting with a final against Villarreal.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel confirmed the plans which Absolute Chelsea have previously reported.

Tuchel said: "The guys who played today (against Tottenham) we will keep on training,

"The guys who've been with us since the first day, they are done with two training sessions a day, there will be no more doubles for them. But for the group, like Thiago (Silva), Mason Mount, Jorginho, et cetera, they will have double sessions, tomorrow, Friday.

"On Saturday morning we have an in-house game to give them some minutes. Sunday is off for everybody and from Monday we more or less start the preparation for (the Super Cup) Wednesday."

Reece James, Mount, Ben Chilwell, Silva, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri returned to Chelsea training on Monday following their countries' deep run into international tournaments over the summer and the Blues will use an in-house match on Saturday to prepare the players for the new season.

Chelsea have their chance to win their first trophy of the season as Tuchel comes up against Unai Emery's side on Wednesday 11 August.

