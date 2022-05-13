Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the first team players and staff have paid for the academy team and their parents to attend the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues compete in their third consecutive FA Cup final, losing to Leicester City last year and Arsenal the year before.

It was reported that the Blues first team squad had arranged for their academy squad and parents to attend the match.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to the press ahead of the final, Tuchel confirmed the reports that the first team staff and players will pay for the tickets.

The club are still feeling the repercussions of the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich, as they are limited to what they can purchase - this includes tickets for the younger sides.

Therefore, Mount and his teammates, along with the Chelsea coaching staff, will pay for the academy tickets rather than the club, who are unable to do so.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the reports, Tuchel said: “That’s what we did. It’s a big competition. It is one club. Normally the club would buy these tickets to provide it for the players’ parents of the academy so we stepped in and bought the tickets for them.”

This comes just days after the players were pictured supporting the Under-23's in their relegation decider against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in victory and survival for the Blues in the PL2.

Chelsea will be hoping to overcome Liverpool in the FA Cup final to lift Tuchel's first domestic silverware.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube