Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues will be without Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah for the Premier League trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues face the Irons in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday morning and have been handed a blow as they will be without four key players.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel confirmed the four are unavailable to play and missed training.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "(We) almost need a list! We did not train with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah. They are all out for tomorrow."

The German continued to reveal that there are no other injury concerns but that he is worried regarding the lack of options in midfield, as well as the other absentees.

"Everyone else is available," he confirmed. "Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him. Of course, Ben Chilwell is a long one. For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chalobah was withdrawn against Watford in midweek with what looked to be an injury on impact whilst Chilwell is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury against Juventus.

It remains to be seen as to when Kante and Kovacic will return for the Blues, with Tuchel hoping to have his midfielders back as soon as possible as Chelsea head into a tricky fixture schedule.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube