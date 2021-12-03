Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues will be without Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah for the Premier League trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues face the Irons in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday morning and have been handed a blow as they will be without four key players.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel confirmed the four are unavailable to play and missed training.

imago1008213197h

He said: "(We) almost need a list! We did not train with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah. They are all out for tomorrow."

The German continued to reveal that there are no other injury concerns but that he is worried regarding the lack of options in midfield, as well as the other absentees.

Read More

"Everyone else is available," he confirmed. "Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him. Of course, Ben Chilwell is a long one. For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

imago1008389912h

Chalobah was withdrawn against Watford in midweek with what looked to be an injury on impact whilst Chilwell is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury against Juventus.

It remains to be seen as to when Kante and Kovacic will return for the Blues, with Tuchel hoping to have his midfielders back as soon as possible as Chelsea head into a tricky fixture schedule.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (7)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

39 seconds ago
imago1008387295h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With West Ham

25 minutes ago
imago1008136663h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

30 minutes ago
imago1007588297h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Offer AC Milan Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer

45 minutes ago
imago1008392967h
News

Kurt Zouma Discusses Emotions Over 'Special' Clash as West Ham Face Former Club Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Refuses to Take Any Ownership for Chelsea's Champions League Win Under Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1002215570h
News

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez's Honest Opinion on Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Admits He Believed Chelsea Job Would be 'Short-Term'

2 hours ago