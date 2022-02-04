Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Squad Are to Fly Out to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his squad will be flying out to Abu Dhabi on Saturday after their FA Cup fixture against Plymouth Argyle that afternoon.

The team are flying out in anticipation for their Club World Cup tournament which is set to begin on Wednesday 9 February.

The Blues will be hoping to lift their third trophy in 14 months under Thomas Tuchel.

imago0026610284h

Speaking at his side's press conference on Friday ahead of their FA Cup tie the following day, Tuchel announced that his side would be flying out that afternoon when asked whether Reece James would be coming.

"He's not at team training yet so I think that answers the question," he said, as quoted by football.london.

Read More

"I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play.

"He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he isn't part of team training and that answers the question."

imago1009379984h

When asked about whether he is prepared for tomorrow's cup tie, Tuchel revealed his side are as prepared as they can be to play so many intense games in such a short space of time.

"So we have to be prepared for that and, of course, we have now one week where we play the FA Cup, the semi-final and then hopefully the final in the Club World Cup. So we want to be prepared for all of that, from tomorrow."

