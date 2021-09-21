Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea welcome Dean Smith's side to Stamford Bridge for the second time in September, this time in the cup as they both look to progress into the fourth round.

It's been an unbeaten start for the Blues so far this season, and that has been with injury and fitness issues across the side.

SIPA USA

Chelsea were without Christian Pulisic (ankle) and Edouard Mendy on Sunday afternoon against Tottenham due to injury, and Tuchel provided an update on the condition of the squad in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Mendy is out of the clash against Villa, while no update was given on Pulisic's return.

"Mendy cannot play, he was not in training," said Tuchel. "We try to do everything for Saturday to reintegrate him tomorrow in individual training and hopefully Thursday's team training but not yet.

He added on further changes to side: "It’s a matter of the amount of games and the load we had for the players.

"We had some intensive games. We will have some changes. There will be some changes. We take the opportunity to give important minutes and competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube