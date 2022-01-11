Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for Carabao Cup Clash vs Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final clash.

It's advantage Chelsea at the half way mark of the tie. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week sees the Blues head to north London with one foot in next month's final.

Spurs will need to be much-improved on Wednesday night if they want to have any hope of turning the tie around.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring).

Tuchel remains unsure if Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will return on Wednesday night following Covid isolations. They could return to training on Tuesday for the 4pm session at Cobham but Tuchel admitted it's unclear if they will be able to train.

If they are able to join the group, the Chelsea head coach has admitted it could be a gamble to play them for the second leg.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Right now I would say the same guys we had in the cup game, no news. No new injuries, which is good news for us. We have to wait for last minute decisions on Thiago and N’Golo.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel added: “Yeah (they are released from isolation). Cardiac tests. Covid tests. You have to follow some protocol to bring them back to training.

“I don’t know. We have to wait, to see if they are ready in training and respond. If we do it it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there. We have to do it step by step and not in the moment am I sure if they come to training. If they come to training we have to see and decide there.”

