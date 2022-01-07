Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News for FA Cup Clash vs Chesterfield

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round tie.

Chelsea begin their 2021/22 FA Cup adventure at Stamford Bridge against the non-league side who currently sit top of the National League.

After final defeat last season against Leicester City courtesy of a thumping Youri Tielemans winner, Tuchel's side will have their mission set on winning it this time round.

Cesar Azpilicueta picked up cramp in midweek against Spurs, while Kai Havertz broke his finger. However, both are set to be available for selection on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Andreas Christensen is set to return on Saturday following a back injury, while Timo Werner is expected to be handed minutes against Chesterfield.

Tuchel said: “Not so many news which is maybe good news. The long term injuries will not come back. We just had a cramp with Azpilicueta, no injury. Kai’s finger is okay to play football. Our doctors and physios will take care of it. Andreas was in training so hopefully there is no reaction. There is another training later. I will speak to the doctors and hopefully the situation stays like this, to give us some options.”

IMAGO / Xinhua

“Kante and Silva are okay. They are out. In terms of symptoms there are okay. Let’s see.”

Tuchel added on potential rotation: “We have to find the balance in between because we want to be reliable and be also fair to the guys who play after injuries, after Covid - that they have a mix with guys that are used to have some more minutes in the last games. We need to find a good balance. We have five changes which gives us a lot of options which is good.

"Of course we want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it like Timo for example. It is still a training, one or two Covid tests to do. Hopefully the situation stays like it is now. We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

