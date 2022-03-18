Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Chelsea head north with a place in the semi-final of the FA Cup up for grabs after beating Luton Town in the last round.

Goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku secured Tuchel's men a trip to Middlesbrough.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, via football.london, Tuchel revealed who isn't available for their trip to Middlesbrough.

"Reece, Callum and Andreas Christensen are uncertain. They are in training but weren't in full training.. It will be a tight race but maybe too close."

The German boss also spoke on the recent draw for the Champions League quarter-finals in which Chelsea will play Real Madrid, who they beat in the semi-finals on their road to European success last season.

"Tough one. The challenge can not be much higher than playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"It's a big challenge but there is bit excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge.

"It's nice to play a European team and maybe not at this kind of stage a team you've played so many times in domestic competitions."

Chelsea will compete in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the third consecutive season, having lost the final against Leicester City last year.

They have beaten the likes of Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on the road to their fixture on Saturday evening.

