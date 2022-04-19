Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host Mikel Arteta's side who have lost their last three matches - Crystal Palace, Brighton and most recently Southampton - and will be eyeing to stop the rot against their London rivals in midweek.

Tuchel will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Mateo Kovacic offered Chelsea a scare after coming off with an ankle injury during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Croatian remains out and Tuchel is hoping he will miss two to three weeks of the season at a maximum. Hudson-Odoi's return remains unclear, whilst Chilwell is hoped to join team training before the end of the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks," confirmed Tuchel on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible. Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay.

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this (Ben Chilwell return). Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks. Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level.”

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

