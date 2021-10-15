    • October 15, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford

    Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

    Chelsea face the Bees in west London looking to secure back-to-back wins in the league as they make the short trip to the Brentford Community Stadium. 

    It's the first game back from the international break and the Blues welcomed back N'Golo Kante (Covid-19) and Reece James (ankle) to full training earlier this week.

    Christian Pulisic still remains out for Tuchel's side as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained last month.

    Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger picked up knocks while away on international duty. Lukaku is fit for the Blues, but Rudiger is out. 

    Hakim Ziyech is also out for the Blues, while Thiago Silva won't be available following international involvement with Brazil.

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    Speaking to the media on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel revealed: "He (Silva) will be back in the afternoon hopefully safe from this match in Brazil. We had our talk today about Brentford, our tactical training. He missed that. He has 12 hours of traveling. That gives the answer about his availability, he is not.

    "Antonio Rudiger came back injured from the national team, he is not available.

    "Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available.

    "We have doubts with Hakim Ziyech too - he missed the last two sessions with a headache. He is not with the squad tomorrow.

    "Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow."

