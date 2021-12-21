Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford in Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

Chelsea head across west London to face the Bees but have several injury and Covid-19 concerns troubling the squad which saw youngsters from the academy drafted in to training for the match.

Tuchel has confirmed no risks will be taken with the squad for the cup tie as N'Golo Kante, who was risked against Wolves, will be rested to recover for Boxing Day's clash against Aston Villa.

"Playing N'Golo Kante for 90 minutes against Wolves was almost irresponsible. We will give him time to recover for Aston Villa," said Tuchel on Tuesday in his pre-match press conference.

Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen are major doubts. Tuchel hints at a chance for some academy stars, however revealed Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19 after joining the first-team setup this week.

Tuchel said: "We plan a squad, we had plans with Lewis Baker, so we can start from scratch. The players will arrive in the next hour, as we delayed training. We prepare for the match to be played.

"Even to plan training is pretty exciting because you don't know how many players will arrive until the last hour."

He added: "Our squad is very strong, but it's not the biggest. When we miss nine players, we have a problem."

