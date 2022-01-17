Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Brighton

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium sitting thirteen points behind league leaders Man City, knowing that a title challenge looks unlikely this season.

Brighton clinched a late draw at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways against Graham Potter's  side.

imago1009114708h

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) as expected for the visit to Brighton.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) is also believed to be unavailable for selection on the south coast.

Centre-back Andreas Christensen (Covid-19) is set to miss the game against Brighton too, with the Dane still isolating at home.

Read More

What has Thomas Tuchel said on team news?

“Good question, we train later. I think we have no re-injuries, maybe the good news. No new injuries. This is the good news but I think nobody is coming back for tomorrow's game.”

The German boss also highlighted the challenges his side will face during their trip to the Amex Stadium.

imago1008857998h

"The match itself and the opponent is a challenge itself. I have personally never played there but I have seen a lot of matches and played two home matches against Brighton. They have a very unique style of playing, strong squad, strong coach with a strong belief in what they are doing.

"I truly believe we need all our mental and physical capacity to be able to win. We want to win and are expecting a tough match.” 

