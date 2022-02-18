Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are back in league action this weekend as they travel across the capital to visit Selhurst Park to play Patrick Vieira's side. 

They currently sit in third, seven points off of Liverpool, and will be hoping to claim back-to-back victories in the league since the end of October. 

imago1009379984h

As expected, Ben Chilwell is out until the end of the season, while Reece James isn't ready yet to return from a hamstring injury as he nears a comeback.

"We always have the risk with a very physical player like Reece, that you have to consider that there is sometimes a delay in comeback. He's progressing a lot in individual training. The plan is that he rejoins the group next week.

Read More

"Once he is in the team training, that he is ready to be under a certain amount of pressure and freedom of movement. I don't know (when he will return). I hope he will come back to team training next week, next step, then I can give you more."

imago1008891067h

Mason Mount sustained an ankle injury at the Club World Cup and will miss the London derby. 

"We will push for the League Cup final," said the Chelsea boss.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for selection after suffering from an Achilles problem as he returned to team training this week.

"He had problems with his Achilles," admitted Tuchel. "Not a big injury, but painful. Since he is back, he is very strong. I can see that he feels free. He is available for the game tomorrow. It is a separate issue (from previous injury)."

imago1007479202h
