Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Everton

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Chelsea host Rafa Benitez's Toffees in the capital in their final home game before Christmas, ahead of two away trips to Wolves (league) and Brentford (Carabao Cup) prior to December 25.

Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) remain absent for the Blues, while Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante returned to the training pitches on Tuesday.

"Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment," said Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kante and Chalobah will return to the squad on Thursday, while Romelu Lukaku is fit to play 70 minutes for the Blues.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad," added Tuchel."

“Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries. Mateo is released... this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see. He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID. It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week. Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that. It would mean the others that are constantly training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us.”

