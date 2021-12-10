Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea have been hit with an injury crisis in the midfield with N'Golo Kante (knee), Jorginho (back) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) all missing in recent weeks through injury.

Tuchel was handed a further setback this week when Kovacic, who just returned to training from injury, tested positive for Covid-19, which ruled him out of the Zenit St Petersburg draw on Wednesday night and out of the Leeds clash on Saturday.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a problem in the warm-up in Russia to add to the injury doubts as Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Loftus-Cheek will return, as will Jorginho who will play through the pain barrier against Bielsa's men.

“Trevoh Chalobah is still out, Mateo Kovacic out. N’Golo Kante out and Ben Chilwell," said Tuchel on Friday.

IMAGO / Russian Look

“Jorginho did the last two training sessions. He will do what he did the last games and do what’s needed to be on the pitch.”

Reece James will start at wing-back for the Blues after a midfield role in midweek. Edouard Mendy will come back into the side for the Blues to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

"If nothing crazy happens tonight at the hotel, Edou starts tomorrow," added Tuchel.

Kante remains out but could return to team training next week ahead of the Everton clash.

“We are always worried when we have to live and play without N’Golo because he is exceptional and a unique player all over the world," continued the Chelsea boss.

"You cannot find a second N’Golo. Of course we are worried. I am also worried if he is just missing some days. Now it is slightly too long break again. We hope he comes back on Tuesday to team training.”

