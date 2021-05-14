Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

After losing last time out in the final last year, then under Frank Lampard's tutelage, Chelsea will be hoping to go one step better this time round to see of the Foxes to secure FA Cup triumph. 

It's the first of four cup finals left for Chelsea this season as the race for top four is well and truly alive, as well as Chelsea reaching the Champions League final.

Chelsea have been without Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (tendon), while N'Golo Kante (Achilles), Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all missed the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal ahead of the cup final.

Tuchel confirmed the team news and availability of his squad on Friday in his pre-match press conference, after previously revealing in the week that Kepa would start in goal for the Blues at Wembley.

"The whole group is available as Kova is with us again," revealed Tuchel. 

He added on Kante: "We took the decision together to leave him out against Arsenal and give him treatment. It was pain management, not a huge injury. It was nothing to be afraid of getting bigger. He trained yesterday and today full, no complaints. He will start tomorrow and hopefully finish the game for us."

Kepa Arrizabalaga will also start for the Blues at Wembley, Tuchel re-confirmed.

"He brought us to the final so he deserves to play in the final."

