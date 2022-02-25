Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea head across the capital to Wembley on Sunday to face Jurgen Klopp's side hoping to clinch their third trophy this season already.

The European and World champions will want to leave their mark on Wembley, positively this time after FA Cup final defeat last season adding to their Wembley woes.

IMAGO / News Images

Tuchel welcomed back Reece James, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to training this week, and all three could feature at Wembley against the Reds - a huge boost for the Blues.

A late decision will be taken on James, but the whole squad apart from Ben Chilwell trained ahead of the final, giving Tuchel options ahead of his final selection decisions.

“We had training today with everybody out on the pitch except Ben Chilwell," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. "Brilliant news. This is pretty much it.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Both (Hakim Ziyech & Mateo Kovacic) okay. Everybody joined training from the first to the last minute. We had at the moment no reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training tomorrow to have everybody available for Sunday.”

Ziyech and Kovacic came off against Lille in midweek with injuries but they are set to be involved if no reactions are shown in the final sessions before they head to Wembley for Sunday's showdown.

Tuchel is yet to make a final decision over who will start in goal for the Blues on Sunday.

He added: “First of all I will not tell you! We will take the decision late because you have a reason to ask the question. The last competition was a very short competition, Kepa played in the Club World Cup and was a huge part in the semi-final, brought us to the final then we took the decision for Edouard coming back from AFCON. Then, it’s a pretty similar situation now.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The very last decision we will take after training like always because there is no need to take the decision now when we have one more training ahead. Kepa did fantastic in the period where we had to be without Edou, so it’s an uncomfortable but also very comfortable situation to be in.”

