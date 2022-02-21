Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face LOSC Lille in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It's the first of two legs as the knockout stages begin with Chelsea hoping to retain their European crown in Russia at the end of May. 

The Champions League holders head into the last-16 having finished second in Group H behind Juventus, while Lille progressed as group winners. 

imago1008217020h

The Ligue 1 champions will head to the English capital on Tuesday to face an under pressure Blues side, who will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James and Mason Mount. 

James and Mount are back in training this week but the European clash comes too early for the English duo. 

Read More

Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi missed the win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Azpilicueta is likely to be available, but Hudson-Odoi remains a doubt.

imago1010015187h

Tuchel confirmed the full team news in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon as the Blues look to put one foot into the quarter-finals. 

“Azpi looks much better than Callum. Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow," said Tuchel.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet. Reece is still out, Chilly out.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009562021h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face LOSC Lille in Champions League

By Matt Debono
just now
imago1009385409h
News

John Terry Hails Antonio Rudiger & States Chelsea Are 'Lucky to Have Him'

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago0019006524h
News

John Terry Reveals He Wishes He Played Alongside Chelsea Defender Thiago Silva

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1008938281h
News

Edouard Mendy on Why He Believes He Was Snubbed for Ballon D'or

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010003678h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission as Blues Huge Favourites to Beat Lille in Champions League

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010003629h (1)
News

Azpilicueta, James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi: Latest Chelsea Team News Ahead of Lille Clash

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010003629h (1)
News

Andreas Christensen Tells Chelsea Squad to Take 'Big Chance' vs Lille as Blues Eye to Retain Champions League Crown

By Matt Debono
6 hours ago
imago1009355678h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

By Matt Debono
7 hours ago