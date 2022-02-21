Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It's the first of two legs as the knockout stages begin with Chelsea hoping to retain their European crown in Russia at the end of May.

The Champions League holders head into the last-16 having finished second in Group H behind Juventus, while Lille progressed as group winners.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Ligue 1 champions will head to the English capital on Tuesday to face an under pressure Blues side, who will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James and Mason Mount.

James and Mount are back in training this week but the European clash comes too early for the English duo.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi missed the win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Azpilicueta is likely to be available, but Hudson-Odoi remains a doubt.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel confirmed the full team news in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon as the Blues look to put one foot into the quarter-finals.

“Azpi looks much better than Callum. Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow," said Tuchel.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet. Reece is still out, Chilly out.”

