    October 19, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Malmo

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the latest team news for his side as they prepare to welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League tomorrow.

    The Blues sit second in Group H, level on points with Zenit in third.

    Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has provided his team news.

    He said: "That is easy, it is only Christian Pulisic who is missing tomorrow."

    This means the return of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech to the Chelsea squad.

    Ziyech missed Chelsea's trip to Brentford as he was suffering with headaches whilst Silva returned from international duty too late to be involved.

    Rudiger came back from Germany duty on time but was struggling with 'back problems', so also missed the 1-0 victory.

    Pulisic has been injured since the last international break and Tuchel went on to discuss the injury in detail as he said:

    "He got injured during a match with the USA. It was a foul, a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry in terms of that we are hiding details. I cannot give you all the details because I am not a doctor. He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him.

    "Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again. Right now, we are very very close. He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain. From there on we go." 

