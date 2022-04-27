Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Man United

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Chelsea head to Old Trafford with a boost after a 1-0 win against West Ham ended a run of three home defeats in a row. 

Their record away to Manchester United doesn't make for good reading - their last win came in 2013 and the Blues will be keen to end their winless nine-year run with a win in midweek.

imago1011566982h

Tuchel was given a lift on Tuesday after Antonio Rudiger and Reece James returned to team training ahead of the league clash.

In his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed both could be available for selection to face Ralf Rangnick's side if they complete the final training session without any issues.

Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James," said Tuchel. "We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow."

imago1008769165h (1)

However, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi all remain sidelined and unavailable for selection. 

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out," added Tuchel. 

Andreas Christensen will face a late fitness test after illness, while Ross Barkley is out through illness.

Tuchel continued: The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today. Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

imago1011470251h
