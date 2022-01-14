Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium sitting ten points behind the league leaders and a defeat could all but end their hopes of winning their first title since 2016-17.

City beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and will be keen to claim the league double this term to inflict revenge after May 2021's Champions League final defeat to the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) as expected for the visit to Man City.

Trevoh Chalobah is also remains out for the Blues with a hamstring problem.

But they were dealt with a further blow after Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

What has Thomas Tuchel said on team news?

“No news which may be good news Trevoh will be out, Ben Chilwell will be out, Reece James out. That’s from the injuries. We have one positive Covid test with Andreas Christensen so out for the game.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Kenedy is back from his loan spell and Tuchel knows it's 'huge' to have him back in the squad.

Tuchel added: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

