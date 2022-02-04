Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup Fourth Round

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea return for the first time from their two-week rest and recovery period following the winter break, and their first opponents of February will be the League One outfit.

After comfortably beating Chesterfield in the previous round, Tuchel will be hoping to kick off the important month to reach the fifth round. 

imago1009379984h

Reece James remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He suffered a setback recently having suffered from flu. 

Tuchel told the media in his pre-match press conference: "I can't get overexcited by pure dates when a player can come back. It can take long sometimes. The injury was a big injury. We need to be patient, hamstring is always a tricky one. He is a very physical player.

Read More

"Then he caught the flu, which was the setback that lost him days. We are patient, we want to have him tomorrow but it's not happening at the moment. He's in the best hands."

Ben Chilwell is absent for the tie, as expected after knee surgery last month, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the forth round clash through injury.

imago1007664129h

Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic are expected to miss the game following their involvement with Brazil and the USMNT, respectively, over the winter break. 

The rest of the squad trained and are all available for selection to face Plymouth on Saturday. 

imago1007477985h
