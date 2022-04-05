Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea welcome the Spanish giants to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the last-eight tie in the capital on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel's side knocked out LOSC Lille in the last-16, while Real turned it around to beat Paris Saint-Germain.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell missed the 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday which will see the Blues wanting to bounce back from their dismal loss at the weekend - their first in 90 minutes since January.

It doesn't get much tougher than Carlo Ancelotti's side. And Tuchel will want to have all of his squad available for the European clash.

What is the team news?

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell were not involved in team training at Cobham on Tuesday morning. Everybody else trained as normal.

Andreas Christensen was left out for tactical reasons against Brentford and will be available to face Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Tuchel said after the Brentford defeat that nobody was injured for the game, which will leave Edouard Mendy available, who was also seen in training on Tuesday.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

On Christensen's absence, and him being available for Wednesday, Tuchel said: "He was out on Saturday (versus Brentford) and this was nothing to do with him personally, it was a tactical decision with a back four and was a matter of characteristic of the players."

Christian Pulisic is fit and raring to go, adding: “I’m feeling strong, definitely healthy. There’s been a lot of travel in the last weeks but I’m feeling good, ready to go tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it and continue the run of form the team has been on and hopefully myself. I’m feeling good”

