October 1, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Southampton in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Ralph Hasenhuttl's side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon hoping to end their run of two straight defeats. 

Performances have dwindled in recent weeks and they have been punished by Manchester City and Juventus.

Now the Blues will be looking to bounce back against the Saints on Saturday in west London. 

Reece James, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic all missed out in Turin on Wednesday, while N'Golo Kante remains out due to testing positive for Covid-19. 

Tuchel offered an update on the state of his squad ahead of the league encounter.

"For Mason, he is in the squad. He is back. It was a minor injury, we are happy he is back."

James is unavailable despite his England call-up, which left Tuchel surprised and he believes there was a misunderstanding.

"When I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool. I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now. My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

Tuchel wasn't asked on the availability of Christian Pulisic which is likely to see him unavailable. 

