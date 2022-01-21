Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea are without a win in their last four league outings (D3, L1) and will be hoping to continue their winning streak over Spurs this month at the weekend.

Tuchel's side have already beaten Antonio Conte's men twice this month as they progressed into the Carabao Cup final. 

imago1009104678h

Chelsea will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring). 

Read More

Andreas Christensen remains absent with Covid-19, while Trevoh Chalobah isn't ready to return despite re-joining training.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“We have a timeframe but we will not make it public (Reece James return) otherwise we will just get asked about the timeframe. He is back on the pitch which is good news but in individual training so far away from being part of the squad on Sunday's game. Trevoh Chalobah is back in team training but also way too early to play the game on Sunday. Nobody is coming back, it’s the same squad.

“We decided to give the two days off to reconnect but these two days will not solve everything. It’s good to have and after the Tottenham game we have the chance to give the majority of the players another days off because we simply need it. For Sunday, the two days alone are not the solution. We have to make sure we are in a different mindset, different attitude and top shape because we have a big match coming on Sunday.”

On Christensen, Tuchel added: “No. He is not with the team yet. We hope he is back in training next week.”

