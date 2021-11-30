Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Watford

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Watford in the Premier League. 

A 1-1 draw on Sunday against Manchester United saw their lead at the top reduced to one point ahead of their visit to Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

It's the first of nine games in December which could prove to be season defining for the European champions.

imago1008325309h (1)

Read More

But Tuchel will be without trio Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante on Wednesday night.

In his pre-match press conference, he said: "For the game, for sure out is for sure Chilly, N’Golo and Kova.'

Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all doubts and late assessment will be made on the trio. 

Tuchel added: 'Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status. That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner. They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008270965h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Watford

just now
imago1008119078h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals Stand-Out Moment in Chelsea Career After Ballon d'Or Snub

36 minutes ago
imago1008116225h
News

Jorginho Discusses Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions After Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony

1 hour ago
imago1008300762h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Showing 'Enormous Interest' in Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

1 hour ago
imago1008119078h
News

Edouard Mendy Hails 'Incredible Achievement' After Finishing Runner-Up for Yashin Trophy Award

2 hours ago
imago1008118828h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Being Crowned 2021 Club of the Year

2 hours ago
imago1008133241h
News

Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Third Place Finish at 2021 Ballon d'Or

3 hours ago
imago1008213160h
News

'We Wanted More' - Loftus-Cheek Voices Chelsea Frustration At Manchester United Draw

15 hours ago