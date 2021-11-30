Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Watford

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Watford in the Premier League.

A 1-1 draw on Sunday against Manchester United saw their lead at the top reduced to one point ahead of their visit to Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

It's the first of nine games in December which could prove to be season defining for the European champions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

But Tuchel will be without trio Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante on Wednesday night.

In his pre-match press conference, he said: "For the game, for sure out is for sure Chilly, N’Golo and Kova.'

Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner are all doubts and late assessment will be made on the trio.

Tuchel added: 'Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status. That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner. They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

