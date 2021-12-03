Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League. 

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run on Wednesday, extending it to 12 games in all competitions, after beating Watford at Vicarage Road.

But the Blues have their fair share of injury problems. Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James, N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) all missed the win.

Trevoh Chalobah also came off with a hamstring problem adding to Tuchel's injury concerns. 

Read More

imago1008392737h

Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic and Chalobah remain out of the trip to east London, Tuchel confirmed on Friday afternoon. 

However James, Jorginho and Timo Werner will be all available for selection to face David Moyes' side.

“Almost need a list! We did not train with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah. They are all out for tomorrow. Everyone else is available. Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him.Of course, Ben Chilwell is a long one. For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008136663h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

21 seconds ago
imago1007588297h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Offer AC Milan Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer

15 minutes ago
imago1008392967h
News

Kurt Zouma Discusses Emotions Over 'Special' Clash as West Ham Face Former Club Chelsea

45 minutes ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Refuses to Take Any Ownership for Chelsea's Champions League Win Under Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1002215570h
News

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez's Honest Opinion on Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Admits He Believed Chelsea Job Would be 'Short-Term'

2 hours ago
imago1000033566h
News

Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Roman Abramovich's Role at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008216834h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea's Timo Werner as 'Interesting' Transfer Possibility

3 hours ago