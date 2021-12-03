Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run on Wednesday, extending it to 12 games in all competitions, after beating Watford at Vicarage Road.

But the Blues have their fair share of injury problems. Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James, N'Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) all missed the win.

Trevoh Chalobah also came off with a hamstring problem adding to Tuchel's injury concerns.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic and Chalobah remain out of the trip to east London, Tuchel confirmed on Friday afternoon.

However James, Jorginho and Timo Werner will be all available for selection to face David Moyes' side.

“Almost need a list! We did not train with Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah. They are all out for tomorrow. Everyone else is available. Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him.Of course, Ben Chilwell is a long one. For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

