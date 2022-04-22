Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

David Moyes' side head to Stamford Bridge looking to inflict a fourth home defeat in a row on the Blues in all competitions.

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi as expected, but they were also handed a double blow after Tuchel ruled out duo Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Rudiger missed the defeat to Arsenal in midweek with a groin problem, while Kovacic is nursing an ankle injury.

Both will continue to be on the sidelines for the London derby, however everybody else in the squad is fit and ready to go barring any last minute issues.

“For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries," Tuchel said on Friday afternoon.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea remain in third place, ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester United, in the Premier League and Tuchel knows their position isn't fully secure with seven games to go.

The Blues head coach added: “We never feel secure, I never feel secure in the Premier League. It’s good. I think nobody should, never, because feeling secure does not keep you on the edge. Feeling secure is very close, a thin line to being lazy and not being fully alert. Maybe that is better, to be fully alert. I never feel safe in no part of the season. Nobody should in Premier League.”

