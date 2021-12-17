Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make the trip to Molineux for their final league outing prior to Christmas and will want to bounce back from their poor 1-1 draw against an injury-hit Everton side on Thursday night.

Tuchel had issues of his own to deal with too. Ben Chilwell, already injured, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive for Covid-19, joining Mateo Kovacic who has now left isolation.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was a depleted Blues squad which saw Saul Niguez being deployed at false-nine, highlighting some of Chelsea's problems heading into the packed festive schedule.

Tuchel addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of their fixture on Sunday and confirmed the latest team news

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are major doubts with Tuchel confirming the pair picked up pain injuries against Everton.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Kovacic could play alongside N'Golo Kante in the midfield after returning to training.

“Jorginho is a doubt because he is in pain. Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain. We don't know if he they can travel. We may (have to) start with Mateo and N'Golo.”

He added: "We need to find balance because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders. Ruben got injured yesterday. Let's see. Maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that we don't normally do."

Tuchel will await the Covid-19 test results from his squad on Saturday ahead of Wolves after confirming no new cases in the squad.

The Chelsea boss continued: "We will wait for the results tomorrow. Nobody can enter the ground without a test. We left Kai out because he felt unwell. We took this risk into consideration first as health is first. You can never be sure."

