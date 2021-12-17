Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make the trip to Molineux for their final league outing prior to Christmas and will want to bounce back from their poor 1-1 draw against an injury-hit Everton side on Thursday night.

Tuchel had issues of his own to deal with too. Ben Chilwell, already injured, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive for Covid-19, joining Mateo Kovacic who has now left isolation.

imago1008705443h

It was a depleted Blues squad which saw Saul Niguez being deployed at false-nine, highlighting some of Chelsea's problems heading into the packed festive schedule. 

Tuchel addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of their fixture on Sunday and confirmed the latest team news 

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are major doubts with Tuchel confirming the pair picked up pain injuries against Everton. 

Read More

imago1008216715h (1)

Kovacic could play alongside N'Golo Kante in the midfield after returning to training. 

“Jorginho is a doubt because he is in pain. Loftus-Cheek is a doubt because he is in pain. We don't know if he they can travel. We may (have to) start with Mateo and N'Golo.”

He added: "We need to find balance because we put everything on Jorginho's shoulders. Ruben got injured yesterday. Let's see. Maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that we don't normally do."

Tuchel will await the Covid-19 test results from his squad on Saturday ahead of Wolves after confirming no new cases in the squad.

The Chelsea boss continued: "We will wait for the results tomorrow. Nobody can enter the ground without a test. We left Kai out because he felt unwell. We took this risk into consideration first as health is first. You can never be sure."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008707756h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves

51 seconds ago
imago1008604056h
News

Report: Chelsea Receive Jules Kounde Boost After Sevilla's Latest Transfer Decision

26 minutes ago
imago1006809175h (1)
News

Chelsea Holding Premier League Talks on Monday Amid Covid-19 Crisis

56 minutes ago
imago1008705443h
News

Thomas Tuchel Not Concerned With Chelsea Form Despite Recent Struggles

1 hour ago
imago1008573212h
News

Official: UEFA Nations League Group Draws Reveal Fates of Chelsea Stars in Group 3

1 hour ago
imago1008704385h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact of Missing Players in Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Everton

2 hours ago
imago1008705332h
News

'We Were Happy we Played' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased to Have Played Everton Despite COVID Concerns

2 hours ago
imago1008432386h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Concern Regarding Missing Chelsea Players Through Injury & COVID-19 Isolation

3 hours ago